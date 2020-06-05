COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa off to the Western Cape and Mabuza in Mangaung to assess response to Covid-19
June 5 2020 - 08:43
WATCH | 'Mobile strip club' hits the road in Johannesburg
A Johannesburg club owner has started a mobile strip club in a customised bus to entertain adults while ensuring his staff earn a living during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chivalry Gentlemen’s club in Primrose, Germiston, was forced to shut its doors when the pandemic hit the country and the lockdown was implemented.
Like many similar businesses, they were not allowed to operate and could not generate any income.
“We needed to do things differently after the lockdown kicked in because we could not open our doors for the normal club, so we came up with another idea,” said spokesperson, Keenan Minnie.
June 5 2020 - 08:25
Deputy minister of higher education Buti Manamela visits UJ campus to assess Covid-19 readiness as students get ready to return
Deputy Minister @ButiManamela will visit the @go2uj Kingsway Campus in Auckland Park as well as Ekurhuleni West TVET College, Germiston Campus, tomorrow. The purpose of the visit is to assess the readiness for the phased return of students and staff to campuses. #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/ytDAZAb6Yo— HigherEduTrainingZA (@HigherEduGovZA) June 4, 2020
June 5 2020 - 08:07
Batman hopes Zim caves hold secret to rapid coronavirus tests
Scientists scouring two bat-filled cave systems in Zimbabwe have made a big step towards understanding how pathogens spread from animals to humans.
But they need more money to expand their research to include Covid-19.
June 5 2020 - 07:33
Ramaphosa off to the Western Cape and Mabuza in Mangaung to assess response to Covid-19
President @CyrilRamaphosa will tomorrow, Friday 05 June 2020, visit the City of Cape Town to assess the Western Cape’s provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/tuD6Xb8Gsy— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 4, 2020
Deputy President @DDMabuza will on Friday 5 June 2020 visit the Free State Province as the country enters Alert Level 3 of the risk-adjusted approach to easing the nationwide lockdown. https://t.co/oXuMZBEBq7— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 4, 2020
June 5 2020 - 07:47
Disinfection tunnels are a bad idea, warns top chemist
Disinfection spray booths and tunnels may do more harm than good, a prominent SA chemist has warned.
And they provide little benefit, he adds.
June 5 2020 - 07:40
Govt cops flak from tripartite alliance for ‘heavy handed’ lockdown
The tripartite alliance is warning the government that the lockdown’s legitimacy is at risk.
That is because it favours some parts of society while leaving others in the lurch.