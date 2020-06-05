South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa off to the Western Cape and Mabuza in Mangaung to assess response to Covid-19

05 June 2020 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza are conducting site visits in the Western Cape and the Free State to assess provincial response to Covid-19.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

June 5 2020 - 08:43

WATCH | 'Mobile strip club' hits the road in Johannesburg

A Johannesburg club owner has started a mobile strip club in a customised bus to entertain adults while ensuring his staff earn a living during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chivalry Gentlemen’s club in Primrose, Germiston, was forced to shut its doors when the pandemic hit the country and the lockdown was implemented.

Like many similar businesses, they were not allowed to operate and could not generate any income.

“We needed to do things differently after the lockdown kicked in because we could not open our doors for the normal club, so we came up with another idea,” said spokesperson, Keenan Minnie.

June 5 2020 - 08:25

Deputy minister of higher education Buti Manamela visits UJ campus to assess Covid-19 readiness as students get ready to return 

June 5 2020 - 08:07

Batman hopes Zim caves hold secret to rapid coronavirus tests

Scientists scouring two bat-filled cave systems in Zimbabwe have made a big step towards understanding how pathogens spread from animals to humans.

But they need more money to expand their research to include Covid-19.

June 5 2020 - 07:33

June 5 2020 - 07:47

Disinfection tunnels are a bad idea, warns top chemist

Disinfection spray booths and tunnels may do more harm than good, a prominent SA chemist has warned.

And they provide little benefit, he adds.

June 5 2020 - 07:40

Govt cops flak from tripartite alliance for ‘heavy handed’ lockdown

The tripartite alliance is warning the government that the lockdown’s legitimacy is at risk.

That is because it favours some parts of society while leaving others in the lurch.

