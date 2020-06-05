COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa off to the Western Cape and Mabuza in Mangaung to assess response to Covid-19

June 5 2020 - 08:43

WATCH | 'Mobile strip club' hits the road in Johannesburg

A Johannesburg club owner has started a mobile strip club in a customised bus to entertain adults while ensuring his staff earn a living during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chivalry Gentlemen’s club in Primrose, Germiston, was forced to shut its doors when the pandemic hit the country and the lockdown was implemented.

Like many similar businesses, they were not allowed to operate and could not generate any income.

“We needed to do things differently after the lockdown kicked in because we could not open our doors for the normal club, so we came up with another idea,” said spokesperson, Keenan Minnie.