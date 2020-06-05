Durban doctor and friend die in horror crash

A young Durban doctor and his friend died in a horrific car accident in Phoenix, north of the city, on Thursday.

Dr Viraag Hansrajh, 26, and Yatish Devlal were both killed after the BMW in which they were travelling on Northern Drive veered off the road and struck a tree during the early hours of the morning.

Hansrajh, a runner-up in last year's Mr India SA contest, was laid to rest hours after his death.

According a statement posted by Mr India SA on Facebook, a passing motorist contacted KwaZulu-Natal VIP Medical to attend at the scene.

“Upon arrival medical personnel assessed both occupants of the vehicle, Viraag Hansrajh and the driver, Yatish Devlal, and declared both deceased at the scene,” the Mr India SA statement read.

“Viraag will always be remembered for his love of cars, his kind soul and colourful personality.

“We are thankful we were able to share part of Viraag's life, from his journey of being a young medical doctor to becoming a well-groomed businessman and worthy first runner-up in the Mr India South Africa.”

According to KZN VIP Medical, one of the men had been ejected from the car while the other was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by members of the fire department.