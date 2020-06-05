South Africa

Durban doctor and friend die in horror crash

05 June 2020 - 12:44 By Suthentira Govender
Durban doctor Viraag Hansrajh died in a road accident that also claimed the life of his friend on Thursday.
Durban doctor Viraag Hansrajh died in a road accident that also claimed the life of his friend on Thursday.
Image: via Facebook

A young Durban doctor and his friend died in a horrific car accident in Phoenix, north of the city, on Thursday.

Dr Viraag Hansrajh, 26, and Yatish Devlal were both killed after the BMW in which they were travelling on Northern Drive veered off the road and struck a tree during the early hours of the morning.

Hansrajh, a runner-up in last year's Mr India SA contest, was laid to rest hours after his death.

According a statement posted by Mr India SA on Facebook, a passing motorist contacted KwaZulu-Natal VIP Medical to attend at the scene.

“Upon arrival medical personnel assessed both occupants of the vehicle, Viraag Hansrajh and the driver, Yatish Devlal, and declared both deceased at the scene,” the Mr India SA statement read.

“Viraag will always be remembered for his love of cars, his kind soul and colourful personality.

“We are thankful we were able to share part of Viraag's life, from his journey of being a young medical doctor to becoming a well-groomed businessman and worthy first runner-up in the Mr India South Africa.”

According to KZN VIP Medical, one of the men had been ejected from the car while the other was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by members of the fire department.

MORE

Fatalities as passengers are flung from rolling taxi in Cape Town

A gruesome minibus taxi accident on the N2 towards Cape Town left at least two people dead after the vehicle collided with a lamppost and rolled ...
News
2 days ago

Drunk drivers, fatal car accidents and pedestrians knocked down on first day of level 3

As the country entered level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, which saw millions of people returning to work, travel time restrictions being ...
News
3 days ago

Motorcyclist killed after hitting car 'full of alcohol', says distraught father

Twelve hours after the ban on booze sales was lifted, a motorcyclist died after ploughing into a stationary vehicle as its occupants allegedly drank ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X