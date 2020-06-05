'It's absolutely criminal': Eastern Cape owes small businesses R2.3bn

It is absolutely criminal not to pay small businesses, especially at a time like this.

This is the opinion expressed by Eastern Cape Black Contractors chair Sakhele Skenjana, who was reacting to the Eastern Cape government’s admission that it owes contractors R2.3bn.

Skenjana said while state-owned enterprises were receiving bailouts, small businesses were floundering, and the ripple effects on both the economy and families were devastating, reports HeraldLIVE.

“This is a serious injustice,” he said. “You can just imagine the ripple effects — a small business then cannot pay its employees, who are breadwinners.”

In response to a parliamentary question submitted by DA MPL Bobby Stevenson, Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said 18,174 invoices totalling R2.3bn were more than 30 days in arrears.

Skenjana, who said the problem had been going on for at least two years, said he hoped there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“It looks like we are finding each other. We met with the provincial treasury, and now processes have been put in place to track invoices,” Skenjana said, adding that the organisation was pleased that premier Oscar Mabuyane had launched an app to track invoices "but results have not yet been realised”.