Double the price for Joburg prepaid electricity? Here's what you should know

Johannesburg's electricity prices could see a major hike if the proposed tariffs by the city for 2020/21 are accepted.

The hike could result in households and businesses paying double for prepaid electricity.

The proposed rates are at the public consultation stage and stakeholders have until June 23 to comment.

Here is what you need to know:

Proposed rates

Johannesburg last week published its draft electricity tariffs for the 2020/2021 financial year.

The proposed changes are to increase prepaid charges for both residential and business customers by 8.1% - as well as an additional monthly payment of R200 and R400 respectively.