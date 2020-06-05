Ramaphosa urges South Africans to drink responsibly

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to drink responsibly, now that the sale of alcohol has been allowed under level 3 of the lockdown.

Addressing the media after meeting Western Cape premier Alan Winde and other officials on Friday, Ramaphosa said it was always going to be difficult and risky for the government to lift the ban on alcohol sales.

He said SA's alcohol consumption was one of the highest in the world.

“During the time of level 5 and 4, we saw alcohol consumption had gone down, and drunken driving accidents had almost come to a stop -there were none — and hospital beds had become empty of patients with trauma.

“As we opened, we suddenly saw a spike in the utilisation of hospital beds. It was always going to be a risk. We are not contemplating closing for alcohol as yet.”