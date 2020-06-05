South Africa

State opposes bail for 'risky' accused in police vehicle marking tender bust

05 June 2020 - 19:52 By ERNEST MABUZA
These are the accused who appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court on Friday in connection with the award of a tender for reflective markings of police vehicles.
These are the accused who appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court on Friday in connection with the award of a tender for reflective markings of police vehicles.
Image: Supplied

Fifteen of the 16 people who appeared before the Pretoria regional court in connection with the award of a tender for reflective markings on police vehicles have been released on bail of R5,000 each.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigating directorate opposed bail for one of the accused, as it believed he posed a high risk of tampering with evidence and interfering with witnesses.

The senior police officials and civilians were arrested in a predawn swoop on Thursday in connection with fraud in which over R56m was paid to service providers, who then allegedly paid kickbacks to supply chain management officials responsible for awarding the tender in 2017.

The investigating directorate informed the court on Friday that three of the accused were already before court on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the procurement of emergency lights for police vehicles, involving potential prejudice to the police of R191m.

They are Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, Brig James Ramanjalum and Thomas Dumasi Marima.

The focus of the “blue lights case”, investigated by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) members — seconded to the investigating directorate — is the capture of the supply chain management division within the police service to line the pockets of senior police officials, between 2016 and 2017.

Investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the three accused were allegedly involved in orchestrating both schemes.

Investigating director Hermione Cronje said the state opposed bail in respect of Ramanjalum. His bail application will be heard next Thursday.

Twala said the state did not oppose bail for the rest of the accused and they were released on R5,000 bail each. All of the accused will return to court on September 29.

Mokwena was appointed divisional commissioner for supply chain management in October 2015, four days after Khomotso Phahlane was appointed acting national police commissioner.

Marima worked in the supply chain management division of the police in Pretoria and held the rank of lieutenant-colonel.

Ramanjalum was head of the movable assets management division within the police supply chain management division.

“The investigating directorate assures South Africans that it is hard at work to reclaim the state from capture.

“There will be consequences for crooked officials and those who collaborate with them,” said Twala.

MORE

Cops swoop on top officers in probe over branding of SAPS vehicles

Eight senior police officers and a former lieutenant-general were arrested in a pre-dawn swoop on Thursday, along with six private citizens, in ...
News
1 day ago

How top cop Phahlane was ‘shielded’ from prosecution

Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane allegedly enjoyed the protection of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the National Prosecuting ...
Politics
8 months ago

Man found with damaged notes linked to Kagiso CIT heist nabbed in Soweto

Community members who collected banknotes at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Kagiso on the West Rand committed a crime, police said on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X