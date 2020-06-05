Three KZN Sassa offices shut after staff test positive for Covid-19
05 June 2020 - 10:24
Three SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) branches in KwaZulu-Natal have been temporarily shut after workers tested positive for Covid-19.
Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said the affected branches were the Mandeni, Ladysmith and Midlands district branches.
“The health department has been requested to test all affected officials and while awaiting the results, these officials will be in self-isolation.
Godlwana said district managers have arranged for the decontamination of the offices concerned. "It is against this background that the offices had to close.”
Sassa clients have been asked to use the Ezakheni and KwaDukuza offices for social grant applications or services until the affected branches reopen.