South Africa

Three KZN Sassa offices shut after staff test positive for Covid-19

05 June 2020 - 10:24 By Suthentira Govender
Three Sassa offices in KwaZulu-Natal were shut when workers tested positive for Covid-19.
Three Sassa offices in KwaZulu-Natal were shut when workers tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/tang90246

Three SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) branches in KwaZulu-Natal have been temporarily shut after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said the affected branches were the Mandeni, Ladysmith and Midlands district branches.

“The health department has been requested to test all affected officials and while awaiting the results, these officials will be in self-isolation.

Godlwana said district managers have arranged for the decontamination of the offices concerned. "It is against this background that the offices had to close.”

Sassa clients have been asked to use the Ezakheni and KwaDukuza offices for social grant applications or services until the affected branches reopen.

MORE

Covid-19 claims 848 lives in SA as infections reach 40,792

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of Covid-19 cases had increased to 40,792 on Thursday - an increase of 3,267 cases in 24 hours.
News
14 hours ago

Lawsuit says Amazon failed to protect warehouse staff from coronavirus

Three Amazon warehouse employees announced a lawsuit on Thursday claiming the US retail and tech giant failed to protect its workers from coronavirus ...
News
17 hours ago

Five health-care workers test positive for Covid-19 at Durban's King Edward VIII hospital

Five health care workers at Durban's King Edward VIII hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X