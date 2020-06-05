U-turn - You will not be arrested for transporting alcohol after hours

However, the warning on transportation is no longer valid.

According to a specialist attorney in liquor law, Danie Cronje, Naidoo has retracted his statement.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Cronje said Naidoo confirmed that members of the public can transport liquor at any time. It was only the purchase booze after hours that was restricted to the days and times referred to in the regulation, said Cronje.

“We can confirm that Naidoo said it is not an offence for members of the public to transport liquor on any day or at any time,” he said.

“Naidoo stated that members of the public are not encouraged to transport liquor during times when liquor may not be purchased as this opens the risk for dealing in liquor outside the prescribed times, but he emphasised that it is not a crime for a member of the public to transport liquor outside these hours,” Cronje added.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Cronje said members of the public cannot be arrested should they be found to have alcohol in their vehicles.

“There is nothing in the regulations that prohibits the transportation of liquor by members of the public.

“I can't say the police won't arrest you because they often interpret the regulations incorrectly, but based on the regulation there is no contravention,” he said.

TimesLIVE made several attempts to get a comment from Naidoo. At the time of publishing this article, a response had not been received.

The latest Government Gazette, which officially explains the sale, dispensing and transportation of liquor, states that the sale of liquor at any licensed premises or through e-commerce delivery is permitted only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

The transportation and distribution of liquor to licensed premises is permitted, subject to directions which may be issued by the relevant cabinet member.

The full explanation can be accessed here.