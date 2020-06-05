UCT slates research paper by prof, says it is offensive to black people

The executive of the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Friday distanced itself from a paper written by one of its professors.

It said the research paper by Prof Nicoli Natrass titled “Why are black South African students less likely to consider studying biological sciences?” was offensive to black students.

It said the paper, published in the South African Journal of Science, was also offensive to black people in general and to any academic who understands the quality of research is inextricably linked to its ethical grounding.

The UCT executive said it was concerned that the paper, dated May 27, had methodological and conceptual flaws that raise questions about the standard and ethics of research at UCT.

The executive said it was investigating the matter.

The Black Academic Caucus at UCT expressed outrage on Thursday at the publication of the two-page article. It said 211 UCT students were interviewed in the study. Of these, 114 were black South Africans.

The caucus said this unit of analysis did not justify the gross generalisations made about black South African students at all universities.

The caucus said the author acknowledged this sample was not representative of UCT students.