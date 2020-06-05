South Africa

WATCH | Truck torched in KZN as community demands water

05 June 2020 - 09:27 By Orrin Singh
The R618 near Somkhele in northern KwaZulu-Natal was blocked and a truckset alight during community protests about the non-delivery of water.
The R618 near Somkhele in northern KwaZulu-Natal was blocked and a truckset alight during community protests about the non-delivery of water.
Image: Supplied

The community of KwaMsane in northern KwaZulu-Natal torched a truck on Friday morning as their fight for water intensifies. 

TimesLIVE understands the community began protesting earlier this week due to the non-delivery of water as taps ran dry in the Somkhele area. 

A police officer in the region said they had attended to complaints about protest action along the R618 on Thursday.

"There were people blockading parts of the road and throwing stones at vehicles. We are monitoring what's going on," the officer said.

Somkhele is home to an open cast coal mine -  the largest metallurgical anthracite mine in South Africa  - which started operating in 2007 in the uMkhanyakude district municipality. 

It has been a topic of controversy over the years as reports of water shortages made headlines. 

Somkhele mine is understood to use underground water to wash the coal, further exacerbating the plight of the local community. 

The district municipality and police have been approached for comment. 

This is a developing story.

Truckers wait days to cross border into Zimbabwe since lockdown started

Truck drivers using the South African-Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post say that since the Covid-19 lockdown started, it can take them days to get ...
News
22 hours ago

Community members scurry for notes left over after Kagiso cash heist

A cash-in-transit heist was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kagiso on the West Rand, the police confirmed
News
2 days ago

Dunoon explodes after shacks demolished again in Cape Town

The continued demolition of shacks erected on vacant land near the Killarney International Raceway has triggered riots in Dunoon, Cape Town, since ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X