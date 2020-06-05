'We are just at the beginning. This is not going away,' world's top virus slayer tells SA

He said we need to “minimise risk to bring down mortality and bring it under control” so that our health system was still in place for all the other diseases, because it is not going away.

“A virus’s reason for living is to find a host because a virus needs a living cell to exist, so as long as there are people in the world who are not immune, Covid-19 will be with us,” he said.

On children returning to school, Piot said in his view the primary schools should open for all grades without delay but with strict protocols in place.

“Based on what we know and the mathematical modelling on risk of infection and transmission, we can safely assume that children of primary age hardly get it and spread it. I would say yes, open the primary schools, but with social distancing, masks, and frequent washing of hands,” he said.

He added that care homes, hospitals and prisons should be a priority as these were the hardest hit in all countries, but primary schools were not.

Alluding to the denialism era in South Africa under former president Thabo Mbeki when African potatoes were punted by the government as the answer to the HIV pandemic, Prof Piot said, “I can see a lot of similarities here - particularly in the early days of the spread of HIV all over the world. In the beginning of a pandemic, you get all kinds of fake news and fake treatments. Trump pushing for hydroxychloroquine now reminded me of a certain South African president who pushed certain treatments for HIV when there was no evidence.”