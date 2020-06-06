Farmhouse restaurant owner hacked to death in KZN

“The patient was then walked through to his office where the suspect checked for money.

“On our crews arrival they were met by a gruesome sight of the body of the owner of the establishment who had been hacked by a panga,” Midlands EMS said.

The owner's companion, according to the statement, heard the commotion and was subsequently able to raise the alarm and call for help before she got out of the house.

“At this point it appears that there was only one suspect, however all the necessary authorities are in attendance to continue further investigations,” the statement said.

Another responder, Ballid Security, said in a statement “one known suspect, armed with a 'bush knife' is at large”.