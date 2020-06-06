South Africa

Farmhouse restaurant owner hacked to death in KZN

06 June 2020 - 15:28 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
Crime scene police tape.
Image: Supplied

A farmhouse restaurant owner in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was hacked to death outside his office on Saturday morning,  Midlands EMS said in a statement.

According to Midlands Emergency Medical Services, the owner of Gunther's and Sausages, described as “a little piece of Switzerland in the heart of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands”, was attacked outside his office with a panga.

“The patient was then walked through to his office where the suspect checked for money.

“On our crews arrival they were met by a gruesome sight of the body of the owner of the establishment who had been hacked by a panga,” Midlands EMS said.

The owner's companion, according to the statement, heard the commotion and was subsequently able to raise the alarm and call for help before she got out of the house.

“At this point it appears that there was only one suspect, however all the necessary authorities are in attendance to continue further investigations,” the statement said.

Another responder, Ballid Security, said in a statement “one known suspect, armed with a 'bush knife' is at large”.

