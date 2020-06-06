Hawks investigate fake letter produced by Sisulu adviser

The Hawks are investigating how human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s adviser, Mphumzi Mdekazi, obtained an apparently fake letter, complete with a Hawks letterhead and “clerk of the court” stamp, that cleared him from being the subject of any investigations by the unit.

This is after a case was opened in East London last month by suspended CEO of Amatola Water Vuyo Zitumane.

A week after the case was opened, Mdekazi sent DispatchLIVE a copy of a letter addressed to Sisulu by a Col AB Ledwaba, saying Mdekazi would not be investigated. This Ledwaba signed the letter as the “Head Priority Crime Investigation Unit”. The same letter led to other media reports that Mdekazi had been cleared.

But Hawks national spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi has now told the DispatchLIVE that the letter is fake.

“That is a fake letter. The DPCI does not have a Lieutenant-Colonel or Colonel Ledwaba within its ranks. The DPCI also wishes to condemn the bogus letter with the strongest contempt,” said Mulaudzi.

He said: “An investigation is currently under way to find the source of the fake letters and necessary action will be taken against the perpetrators. It is hoped that no-one was duped into paying money to the author of this fictitious letter.”