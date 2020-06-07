419 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng, death toll nears 50
The total number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 in Gauteng is 47, while 5,626 are infected, the health department said on Sunday.
Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 419 people had been hospitalised by Saturday. This figure had increased by 200 since Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of those who had recovered increased to 2,428.
Kekana said a total of 15,897 people who came in contact with those infected had been traced, many of whom have since been cleared of the virus.
“11,023 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.
Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the virus in Gauteng, with 2,732 cases, 22 deaths and 1,391 recoveries.
It is followed by Ekurhuleni with 1,140 cases, 12 deaths and 582 recoveries. Tshwane district comes third with 709 cases, 9 deaths and 354 recoveries. The West Rand follows with 510 cases, 4 deaths, and 64 recoveries.
Sedibeng remains the only districts with no deaths, but with 127 cases and 37 recoveries.