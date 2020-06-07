South Africa

419 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng, death toll nears 50

07 June 2020 - 15:22 By Nonkululeko Njilo
419 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng, death toll nears 50.
419 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng, death toll nears 50.
Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

The total number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 in Gauteng is 47, while 5,626 are infected, the health department said on Sunday.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 419 people had been hospitalised by Saturday. This figure had increased by 200 since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of those who had recovered increased to 2,428.

Kekana said a total of 15,897 people who came in contact with those infected had been traced, many of whom have since been cleared of the virus.

“11,023 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.  

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the virus in Gauteng, with 2,732 cases, 22 deaths and 1,391 recoveries.

It is followed by Ekurhuleni with 1,140 cases, 12 deaths and 582 recoveries. Tshwane district comes third with 709 cases, 9 deaths and 354 recoveries. The West Rand follows with 510 cases, 4 deaths, and 64 recoveries.

Sedibeng remains the only districts with no deaths, but with 127 cases and 37 recoveries.

MORE

Gauteng now has more active Covid-19 cases than recoveries, for first time

The Gauteng Covid-19 command council led by premier David Makhura says the number of active cases in Gauteng has doubled since last week
News
2 days ago

SA Covid-19 death toll inches closer to 1,000

The country's Covid-19 infections have increased by 2,642 in 24 hours with the national death toll confirmed to be 908 on Friday.
News
1 day ago

219 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng

A total of 4,231 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Gauteng, said the provincial health department on Tuesday, with 219 people receiving ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X