COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Fellow South Africans we will have another family meeting soon': Ramaphosa

June 7 2020 - 9:12

'We will have another family meeting soon': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans should expect to be briefed about the developments of lockdown level 3 soon.

He visited the Western Cape on Friday and told journalists that the country will have another "family meeting soon."

"We will have another family meeting soon my fellow South Africans. That will happen, we need to coomunicate on a regular basis on where we are as a country. We have accumulated enough information now in the past few days since we started with level 3... There will be a family meeting soon."