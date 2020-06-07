COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Fellow South Africans we will have another family meeting soon': Ramaphosa
June 7 2020 - 13:35
Extension of national state of disaster
#COVID19 | The National State of Disaster has been extended by another month from 15 June to 15 July 2020. South Africans are urged to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Play your part and keep other people safe. #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/1jITeLPB3J— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 7, 2020
June 7 2020 - 13:31
Schools '94% ready', Motshekga tells unions ahead of schools reopening
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told teachers' unions and the three major governing body associations on Saturday afternoon that school readiness was at 94%.
This will pave the way for the phasing in of grade 7 and 12 pupils on Monday in eight provinces after pupils were out of school for almost three months. Western Cape schools reopened last Monday.
At 4pm on Sunday, Motshekga was scheduled to address the nation, together with the nine MECs of education, on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.
June 7 2020 - 12:55
'Unwise' to open churches just yet, says SA Catholic Bishops Conference
Many Catholic churches across SA did not open their doors on Sunday, with the parent body, the SA Catholic Bishops Conference, saying it was “unwise to do so”.
The organisation's spokesperson, Archbishop William Slattery, said it had told bishops in its 26 dioceses across the country they should not open their church doors yet.
Slattery said the elderly and sick would be required to stay at home even after it was deemed safe to resume gatherings.
June 7 2020 - 12:23
Angie Motshekga to brief media on readiness for reopening of schools
#SchoolsReopening The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga together with MECs of Education will host a media briefing on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools. Date is today, 7 June 2020 at 16h00— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) June 7, 2020
June 7 2020 - 12:20
Brazil takes down COVID-19 data, hiding soaring death toll
Brazil removed from public view months of data on its Covid-19 epidemic on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro defended delays and changes to official record-keeping of the world's second-largest coronavirus outbreak.
Brazil's Health Ministry removed the data from a website that had documented the epidemic over time and by state and municipality. The ministry also stopped giving a total count of confirmed cases, which have shot past 672,000 – more than anywhere outside the United States – or a total death toll, which passed Italy this week, nearing 36,000 by Saturday.
June 7 2020 - 12:19
Sanitiser everywhere, but some taxi passengers just don't follow the rules
At Bree taxi rank in Newtown, Johannesburg, a cacophony of engines and hooting drowns out the green-masked marshals enforcing social distancing.
Armed with hand sanitiser, the marshals instruct passengers to stand on the makeshift white painted lines and spray their hands before allowing them to get in the taxi.
On Thursday morning at 7am when TimesLIVE visited the taxi rank, the clinking of coins and baritone voices yelling “sanitiza, sanitiza, ten, ten” are almost in unison with the blaring music coming from every taxi.
June 7 2020 - 9:12
'We will have another family meeting soon': Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans should expect to be briefed about the developments of lockdown level 3 soon.
He visited the Western Cape on Friday and told journalists that the country will have another "family meeting soon."
"We will have another family meeting soon my fellow South Africans. That will happen, we need to communicate on a regular basis on where we are as a country. We have accumulated enough information now in the past few days since we started with level 3... There will be a family meeting soon."