COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Fellow South Africans we will have another family meeting soon': Ramaphosa

June 7 2020 - 13:31

Schools '94% ready', Motshekga tells unions ahead of schools reopening

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told teachers' unions and the three major governing body associations on Saturday afternoon that school readiness was at 94%.

This will pave the way for the phasing in of grade 7 and 12 pupils on Monday in eight provinces after pupils were out of school for almost three months. Western Cape schools reopened last Monday.

At 4pm on Sunday, Motshekga was scheduled to address the nation, together with the nine MECs of education, on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.