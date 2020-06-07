South Africa

'High-handed' approach to smoking ban turning people against lockdown: Fita

07 June 2020 - 15:12 By Matthew Savides
the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said that the prohibition was turning people against the lockdown in general.
the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said that the prohibition was turning people against the lockdown in general.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

In its latest salvo against the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products, the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said that the prohibition was turning people against the lockdown.

Responding in court documents to an affidavit from Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma last week, Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “The high-handed manner in which this ban is being meted out is concerning and results in citizens losing respect for the process and the wonderfully good intentions with which the lockdown process commenced.”

The affidavit is also critical of Dlamini-Zuma's stance that the ban would make people quit smoking.

“There has also been a particular distain expressed by the second respondent [Dlamini-Zuma] towards the industry and smokers. The contention that smokers (who are admittedly addicted) will simply overcome the addiction and have alternative means available to assist in doing so is simply untenable. History has shown otherwise.

“In any event, it is not the second respondent's role nor prerogative to stop people smoking,” said Mnguni.

Dlamini-Zuma's “approach”, adds Mnguni, “is regrettable and has no place in an open, transparent and democratic SA”.

“On the second respondent's (far-fetched) contention that a large number of smokers have quit smoking following the ban, due to the absence of a supply, one would have expected then that there is no longer any need for the ban. The absence of logic is manifest,” he says.

The full document is available here:

MORE

Illegal cigarette traders living from hand to mouth and hoping they don’t get burnt

Down to her last loaf of bread, a Johannesburg chef knew she would have to act quickly to make money. Building on a network of 35 peers in the food ...
News
17 hours ago

Smoking ban a sign of a 'responsible government', says Dlamini-Zuma

The overarching rationale for prohibiting the sale of tobacco products was to protect human life and health, and to reduce the potential strain on ...
Politics
3 days ago

Ban on cigarettes will not make people quit smoking, Fita tells high court

The government's claim that banning cigarette sales would make people give up smoking is "untenable and not supported by evidence".
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X