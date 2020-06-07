'Unwise' to open churches just yet, says SA Catholic Bishops Conference

“The limited number would create a serious problem in big congregations because who would you let in and who not?”

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba said their congregations were not yet ready to resume worship in church buildings.

In a letter to church members, he said the church's Covid-19 advisory team, comprising medical, legal and theological experts, had reported to him “a consensus that it is not yet time to resume worship”.

“Most reports suggest that it will take a month or two — or longer — to gather the data needed before a decision can be made.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to reopening for worship. Within our country, different dioceses face differing levels of infection and will have to adjust their strategies accordingly,” he said.

Though the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has discouraged the reopening of mosques under level 3 of the lockdown and said they should at least delay opening by a month, the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand will open for prayers on Friday. Only 50 people will be allowed- in line with regulations — at each of the two prayer sessions on a Friday, Huseyin Demirdelen said.

They have notified that everyone arriving for prayers must bring their own prayer mat, the ablution facilities will not be available and the gathering limited to 45 minutes.

Everyone will be screened and their temperature taken on arrival, but they have requested the elderly to rather do their prayers at home.

The mosque, with a capacity of 6,000 people, has been sanitised ahead of reopening.