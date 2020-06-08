COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Happy one week 'boozeversary', but first drop off the kids at school
Back to the chalk board as schools are ‘95% ready’ to reopen
There will be no more false starts, and schools will open on Monday.
And, the minister finally has the backing of teacher unions.
Teachers also getting ready for work as pupils return to school
Getting ready for work...I just can't wait to see the Grade 7s 😊— Buzybee (@i_am_leboo) June 8, 2020
#schoolsreopening