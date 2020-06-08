South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Happy one week 'boozeversary', but first drop off the kids at school

08 June 2020 - 06:24 By TimesLIVE
Grades 7 and 12 pupils are expected to resume the 2020 academic year on Monday 8 June.
Image: Esa Alexander

June 8 2020 - 6:17

Back to the chalk board as schools are ‘95% ready’ to reopen

There will be no more false starts, and schools will open on Monday.

And, the minister finally has the backing of teacher unions.

June 8 2020 6:21 

Teachers also getting ready for work as pupils return to school

