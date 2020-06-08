South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Motshekga assessing East Rand schools on first day of school for pupils

08 June 2020 - 06:24 By TimesLIVE
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga at Zimisele Secondary School in KwaThema in the Eas Rand, Johannesburg doing an assessment as pupils return for the resumption of the 2020 academic year on June 8 2020.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga at Zimisele Secondary School in KwaThema in the Eas Rand, Johannesburg doing an assessment as pupils return for the resumption of the 2020 academic year on June 8 2020.
Image: Zama Ntuli

June 8 2020 - 09:36

IN PICS | Pupils head back to school for the first time since the start of lockdown

Pupils and teachers across the country officially return to schools on Monday, June 8, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown for grades 7 and 12.

After much trepidation from parents, pupils and teachers alike, schools say they're ready to continue the school year and are practising health and safety measures, including social distancing, routine screening before entering the premises and sanitising.

A pupil is silhouetted on his way to school in Umlazi Township.
A pupil is silhouetted on his way to school in Umlazi Township.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Grade 12 pupil Mlambo Lungile at Isolemamba High School in Mbumbulu wears a mask as pupils resume first day of reopening of schools on June 8 2020.
Grade 12 pupil Mlambo Lungile at Isolemamba High School in Mbumbulu wears a mask as pupils resume first day of reopening of schools on June 8 2020.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A pupil is silhouetted on his way to school in Umlazi Township.
A pupil is silhouetted on his way to school in Umlazi Township.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

June 8 2020 - 09:30

Scholar transport also has to ensure that lockdown regulations are adhered to 

Asivhanga transport which supplies transportation for school  said the 65 seater bus has been reduced to a 39 seater to adhere to the transport regulation.

Learners are given masks at pickup points  The transport manager, Murendeni Tshikunde said most learners he was transporting seemed scared because of the virus.

"Most learners are scared when we scan them they say they are scared that they might have coronavirus," he said.He said most concerned parents were relieved and happy when they saw the transport arrangements at the pickup point.

Asivhanga transport which supplies transportation for school said the 65 seater bus has been reduced to a 39 seater to adhere to the transport regulation under lockdown.
Asivhanga transport which supplies transportation for school  said the 65 seater bus has been reduced to a 39 seater to adhere to the transport regulation under lockdown.
Image: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

June 8 2020 - 09:19

Gauteng health MEC assessing schools to ensure regulations are adhered to

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is doing a walkabout in Gauteng schools as they reopen after two months due to Covid-19.
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is doing a walkabout in Gauteng schools as they reopen after two months due to Covid-19.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

June 8 2020 - 09:03

School bathrooms in a Gauteng school has all that is needed to keep Covid-19 at bay

School bathrooms also have handwashes to help keep Covid-19 at bay.
School bathrooms also have handwashes to help keep Covid-19 at bay.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
The toilets for pupils and teachers at Tsakani Primary School.
The toilets for pupils and teachers at Tsakani Primary School.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

June 8 2020 - 09:05

After two months of no school pupils worried they might not catch up on school work

Nineteen-year-old Jerry Govender of Chatsworth Secondary School says he's concerned about the workload, having missed two months of school.
Nineteen-year-old Jerry Govender of Chatsworth Secondary School says he's concerned about the workload, having missed two months of school.
Image: Orrin Singh
The classrooms at Tsakani Primary School have been split.
The classrooms at Tsakani Primary School have been split.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

June 8 2020 - 08:58

First day of reopening of schools off to a good start in Gauteng: Lesufi

June 8 2020 - 08:39

Pupils across SA getting screened

Learner's support agent Mthobisi Nxumalo screens pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu.
Learner's support agent Mthobisi Nxumalo screens pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Lwazi Seme, 12, gets his temperature checked as he enters Queensburgh Primary School. Being appointed a prefect, he says he is expected to lead by example.
Lwazi Seme, 12, gets his temperature checked as he enters Queensburgh Primary School. Being appointed a prefect, he says he is expected to lead by example.
Image: Orrin Singh
Social distancing being observed in classes at Thohoyandou primary school as schools resume under level 3 on June 8 2020.
Social distancing being observed in classes at Thohoyandou primary school as schools resume under level 3 on June 8 2020.
Image: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE
Grade 7 learners at Thohoyandou primary school are scanned and sanitise on their first day to school.
Grade 7 learners at Thohoyandou primary school are scanned and sanitise on their first day to school.
Image: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE
Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary school queue as their tempreture levels are screened before they enter the school premises in June 8 2020.
Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary school queue as their tempreture levels are screened before they enter the school premises in June 8 2020.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

June 8 2020 08:33

Pupils ready to resume school 

Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

June 8 2020 - 08:26

'Pupils are scared but so are staff': Back to school during Covid-19

Shared anxiety and determination united pupils and teachers at a Johannesburg school on Monday, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The pupils have been so well-behaved this morning, I am proud of them. They have been following social distancing measures," said Willie de Wet, principal of Roosevelt High School.

The school has been ready to receive students since two weeks ago as staff had anticipated opening a week earlier.

Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary school queue as their tempreture levels are screened before they enter the school premises in June 8 2020.
Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary school queue as their tempreture levels are screened before they enter the school premises in June 8 2020.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

June 8 2020 - 08:15

Durban High matric pupils ready to resume 2020 academic year

Matric pupils at Durban High School went through stringent checks and sanitising before stepping onto school ground this morning. Nearly all of the 171 Grade 12 boys are expected back today.
Matric pupils at Durban High School went through stringent checks and sanitising before stepping onto school ground this morning. Nearly all of the 171 Grade 12 boys are expected back today.
Image: Suthentira Govender

June 8 2020 - 08:03

Grade 7 and 12 pupils make their way back to school

Learners from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand are being screened before entering the school.
Learners from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand are being screened before entering the school.
Image: Iavan Pijoos, TimesLive
Learners from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand are being screened before entering the school.
Learners from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand are being screened before entering the school.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Learners from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand are being screened before entering the school.
Learners from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand are being screened before entering the school.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary queue as they are being screened for tempreture levels before they enter the school premises on June 8 2020 .
Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary queue as they are being screened for tempreture levels before they enter the school premises on June 8 2020 .
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

June 8 2020 - 07:37

As the number of SA's Covid-19 cases rise, we should be concerned but not alarmed: Ramaphosa

June 8 2020 - 07:35

It’s back to work for parents, but what about the kids?​

When more and more people returned to work on June 1, for some the lockdown nightmare intensified.

Level 3 presents another set of worries, and rising costs, as only grades 7 and 12 are back in class.

June 8 2020 - 6:17

Back to the chalk board as schools are ‘95% ready’ to reopen

There will be no more false starts, and schools will open on Monday.

And, the minister finally has the backing of teacher unions.

June 8 2020 6:21 

Teachers also getting ready for work as pupils return to school

Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary school queue as their tempreture levels are screened before they enter the school premises in June 8 2020.
Learners at Olivenhoutbosch secondary school queue as their tempreture levels are screened before they enter the school premises in June 8 2020.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Mbulumbulu being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Asivhanga transport which supplies transportation for school said the 65 seater bus has been reduced to a 39 seater to adhere to the transport regulation under lockdown.
Asivhanga transport which supplies transportation for school  said the 65 seater bus has been reduced to a 39 seater to adhere to the transport regulation under lockdown.
Image: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE
A pupil is silhouetted on his way to school in Umlazi Township.
A pupil is silhouetted on his way to school in Umlazi Township.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X