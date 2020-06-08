COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Motshekga assessing East Rand schools on first day of school for pupils

June 8 2020 - 09:30

Scholar transport also has to ensure that lockdown regulations are adhered to

Asivhanga transport which supplies transportation for school said the 65 seater bus has been reduced to a 39 seater to adhere to the transport regulation.

Learners are given masks at pickup points The transport manager, Murendeni Tshikunde said most learners he was transporting seemed scared because of the virus.

"Most learners are scared when we scan them they say they are scared that they might have coronavirus," he said.He said most concerned parents were relieved and happy when they saw the transport arrangements at the pickup point.