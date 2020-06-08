COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Motshekga assessing East Rand schools on first day of school for pupils
June 8 2020 - 09:36
IN PICS | Pupils head back to school for the first time since the start of lockdown
Pupils and teachers across the country officially return to schools on Monday, June 8, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown for grades 7 and 12.
After much trepidation from parents, pupils and teachers alike, schools say they're ready to continue the school year and are practising health and safety measures, including social distancing, routine screening before entering the premises and sanitising.
June 8 2020 - 09:30
Scholar transport also has to ensure that lockdown regulations are adhered to
Asivhanga transport which supplies transportation for school said the 65 seater bus has been reduced to a 39 seater to adhere to the transport regulation.
Learners are given masks at pickup points The transport manager, Murendeni Tshikunde said most learners he was transporting seemed scared because of the virus.
"Most learners are scared when we scan them they say they are scared that they might have coronavirus," he said.He said most concerned parents were relieved and happy when they saw the transport arrangements at the pickup point.
June 8 2020 - 09:19
Gauteng health MEC assessing schools to ensure regulations are adhered to
June 8 2020 - 09:03
School bathrooms in a Gauteng school has all that is needed to keep Covid-19 at bay
June 8 2020 - 09:05
After two months of no school pupils worried they might not catch up on school work
In Chatsworth, south of Durban, Merry Hill Primary School head of department, Prakash Nanjee, says— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) June 8, 2020
parents were required to come to school and fill out a declaration form on Monday - stating whether their children suffered from any Covid-19 symptoms. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Mc5GVgOA6L
June 8 2020 - 08:58
First day of reopening of schools off to a good start in Gauteng: Lesufi
#schoolreopening |We are pleased as the Gauteng Province that beside a few teething problems, the first day of school got off to a good start- MEC @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/38QtCUUMD1— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 8, 2020
June 8 2020 - 08:39
Pupils across SA getting screened
June 8 2020 08:33
Pupils ready to resume school
June 8 2020 - 08:26
'Pupils are scared but so are staff': Back to school during Covid-19
Shared anxiety and determination united pupils and teachers at a Johannesburg school on Monday, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown.
"The pupils have been so well-behaved this morning, I am proud of them. They have been following social distancing measures," said Willie de Wet, principal of Roosevelt High School.
The school has been ready to receive students since two weeks ago as staff had anticipated opening a week earlier.
June 8 2020 - 08:15
Durban High matric pupils ready to resume 2020 academic year
Grade 12 pupils at Durban High School undergoing santising and temperature checks as they enter school this morning. They are given the option of walking through a sanitising tunnel. @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/7EzR4IlaCq— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) June 8, 2020
June 8 2020 - 08:03
Grade 7 and 12 pupils make their way back to school
June 8 2020 - 07:37
As the number of SA's Covid-19 cases rise, we should be concerned but not alarmed: Ramaphosa
From The Desk of the President - Monday, 8 June 2020 - https://t.co/MaGsYFUeRK Most people will have noticed that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa has been rising fast. pic.twitter.com/KJZ3ihIkiE— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 8, 2020
June 8 2020 - 07:35
It’s back to work for parents, but what about the kids?
When more and more people returned to work on June 1, for some the lockdown nightmare intensified.
Level 3 presents another set of worries, and rising costs, as only grades 7 and 12 are back in class.
June 8 2020 - 6:17
Back to the chalk board as schools are ‘95% ready’ to reopen
There will be no more false starts, and schools will open on Monday.
And, the minister finally has the backing of teacher unions.
June 8 2020 6:21
Teachers also getting ready for work as pupils return to school
Getting ready for work...I just can't wait to see the Grade 7s 😊— Buzybee (@i_am_leboo) June 8, 2020
#schoolsreopening