Enock Mpianzi's family to sue for R10m after river-rafting tragedy

Explaining why the department was being sued, Levitt said: “When you sue a school, one of the bases of the claim is that you need to go against the employer. So, to give a simple example, if somebody is a truck driver and is involved in an accident and he works for a company, the company would also be sued together with the truck driver if it is believed that he or she was negligent.”

Levitt said the R10m figure was reached after the family consulted forensic psychologists and psychiatrists.

“The figures will change as and when the experts come back with a figure that is relevant to South African law,” he said.

Levitt said the papers had already been served on all the parties involved.

