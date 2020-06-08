South Africa

Fikile Mbalula's joke about travelling to the DRC doesn't go down well with Mzansi

08 June 2020 - 10:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was criticised by some South Africans about his "trip" out of of the country during lockdown.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was criticised by some South Africans about his "trip" out of of the country during lockdown.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has not lost his sense humour, even during the stress caused by the lockdown.

On Sunday, he managed to ruffle the feathers of some South Africans who criticised him for his "trip" to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

Mbalula posted a picture wearing a mask and gloves in what appears to be a private jet, leading many to believe he travelled during the pandemic. 

Tweeps wouldn't hear any of it:

As it turned out,  the pictures were taken on Saturday during an inspection at Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

The minister assured the public that he was not in violation of any lockdown regulations, despite his joke going wrong.

Here are some of the responses: 

Road traffic amendment bill aimed at saving lives and billions in social grants and RAF payouts: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says his department's new bill aimed at cutting out corruption at licensing offices, regulating driving schools and ...
News
1 day ago

Charge those accused of stealing cable with economic sabotage: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula called on Thursday for cable theft suspects to be charged with economic sabotage.
Politics
3 days ago

Big guns for Cape Covid-19 assault

Murmurs of a 'coup' as top ANC ministers sent in to crack whip in DA-led province
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X