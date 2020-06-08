Grief, sadness, questions over suicide of 'dog whisperer' in Cape Town

The tragic passing of a man who took his own life in Sea Point has not only brought the mental health fallout of Covid-19 to the fore, but also the plight of many foreigners trying to eke out an existence in SA.

Congolese national Calvin Kevin Ilungu Inkongolo hanged himself outside the home of Rev Natalie Angela Barnard from St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Cape Town on June 4.

He was known in the community for earning a living as a gifted dog walker.

Days later, Barnard said she is still trying to make sense of the incident. “It’s still a great mystery to me because I didn’t know him as a person. But for some reason, I feel a deep connection with him, perhaps it’s because I am a mother and he is someone’s son,” she told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“I am struggling with this. I don’t know why he chose my home, but I hope his soul rests in peace,” she said.