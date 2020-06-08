IN PICS | Pupils head back to school for the first time since the start of lockdown
08 June 2020 - 09:24
Pupils and teachers across the country officially return to schools on Monday, June 8, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown for grades 7 and 12.
After much trepidation from parents, pupils and teachers alike, schools say they're ready to continue the school year and are practising health and safety measures, including social distancing, routine screening before entering the premises and sanitising.