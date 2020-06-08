South Africa

Intense cold front is on its way, bringing floods, snow, strong winds

08 June 2020 - 13:30 By TimesLIVE
Snow, heavy rain and chilly temperatures will set in on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Dean Drobot

An intense cold front accompanied by heavy rain and snow is forecast to hit the country early on Wednesday.

The front, with an associated cut-off low, will make landfall over the western parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape, the SA Weather Service warned on Monday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that snow over high-lying areas is possible, strong to gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, flooding, very cold conditions and rough seas can be expected,” it said in the travellers' forecast.

Strong to gale force winds (55km/h-75km/h) and gusting winds (65km/h-85km/h) are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities on Wednesday.

High seas, with waves of 6m-7m, are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday morning, spreading to Plettenberg Bay overnight into Thursday.

“Localised urban flooding due to significant amounts of rain” were expected over the Cape Winelands, Cape Metropole, western parts of the Overberg, eastern parts of Cederberg and Bergrivier municipalities on Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast minimum and maximum temperatures for Monday were: Johannesburg (02/20), Durban (14/25), Cape Town (12/22), Bloemfontein (00/20) and Port Elizabeth (12/25).

