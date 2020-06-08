South Africa

Job protests, water issues mar first day back at KZN schools: MEC

08 June 2020 - 15:11 By Suthentira Govender
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu waves as he leaves Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Umbumbulu on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu waves as he leaves Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Umbumbulu on Monday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said while the reopening of schools in the province has largely gone “smoothly” there were a few challenges in the Umlazi district.

Speaking after a visit to Durban Girls' College, where he met with school officials after allegations of systemic racism, Mshengu said 104 schools had not reopened because of water and sanitation issues. He said he hoped these would be addressed during the week.

“We will continue to visit schools throughout this week. So far we are getting positive results. It was quite pleasing to see a number of teachers and pupils happy to be at school,” he said.

“We have really prepared our schools to be a safe environment for them and that has given confidence.”

Mshengu said there were challenges in Umlazi, where community members had blockaded “certain schools” because they were unhappy about the co-operatives appointed to clean the schools before the reopening.

“They are claiming that schools appointed one section in the township and left out other sections. These disruptions are really unnecessary. We are going to take a very firm stance,” said the MEC.

“I have said to the district director he must immediately dispatch police to those schools so that we can protect teaching and leaning, then we can deal with other matters. We will be intolerant to this.”

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said nothing had been reported to Umlazi police.

READ MORE:

More than 100 KZN schools will not open on Monday

At least 104 schools in KwaZulu-Natal will take a delayed approach to reopening as they are not yet ready.
News
1 day ago

Sanitiser supply goes missing from KZN school

Police are investigating the disappearance of two drums of sanitiser allegedly stolen from a primary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday ...
News
3 days ago

Superheroes welcome pupils back to Durban school

When grade 7 pupils at one Durban primary school arrived for their first day back they were given a "hero's welcome" by their principal and teachers ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X