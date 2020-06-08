Minister Angie Motshekga visits school as pupils resume year

It was all systems go for most Gauteng schools on Monday morning.

Just after 7am, streets were already full of pupils in a variety of uniforms making their way to school.

Shortly before 8am, pupils wearing masks had formed queues outside their schools on demarcated lines to observe social distance as they waited to be sanitised and screened. Teachers were out in full force trying to monitor the pupils while concerned parents watched.

Schools have been closed since the end of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting their day, grade 12 pupils at Phulong Secondary School in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, were welcomed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.