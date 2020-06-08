Rumours abound of fresh alcohol ban but presidency says not 'at this point'

Another voicenote was from a woman - again unidentified - saying that “a friend of a friend who is a manager at a Spar liquors” received an e-mail stating that the ban would be put in place again this week.

On Monday, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane told eNCA that the government was considering lobbying for a ban on the sale of alcohol in the province.

“Alcohol is a problem generally. In our command council as a province, we said we must lobby to close down this problem,” he said, adding that they were concerned about the way in which some people had celebrated last week's lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol.

Also on Monday, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said the return of the sale and consumption of alcohol had put a “massive strain” on emergency departments at hospitals in the province.

“It is something of great concern because now we have to navigate in terms of the competing needs of the resources that we have,” he said while visiting schools that reopened on Monday.

Masuku said these concerns would be raised with the national and provincial command councils on the coronavirus to ensure the strict regulation of alcohol.

A senior ranking Cogta official in KZN said there had been discussions regarding stopping alcohol sales again, with the driving factor being the number of fatal accidents since the ban was lifted. However, he stressed no action had been taken at this point.

EFF leader Julius Malema also strongly opposed the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales, and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been on a campaign for an alcohol-free SA.

But it seems that many people are reacting to the rumours and stocking up.

An employee at a Durban bottle store said they had been busy on Monday and had heard the speculation, but nothing official had come through to staff.