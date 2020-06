No more playing, eating outside during lunch is the new normal at school

“We've realised that when the grade 4 and grade 5 pupils come back, we won’t have enough classrooms.

“The grade Rs will get priority. In grade R we have 180 pupils but only have six grade R teachers. This means we need 10 more teachers,” he said.

He said the school employs at least six teachers who have underlying health issues.

“They are coming to school because the department has not yet given the thumbs up that they can stay at home, and we are still waiting for substitute teachers,” he said.

Online tutorials will be provided for pupils who cannot come to school.

“So far we have at least six pupils with underlying health issues. The majority of the children don’t have any problems, and most parents indicated their children are coming,” he said.

Ramano said the school has put together a relief teaching timetable, in case teachers fall ill.

Acting head of department for the foundation phase at the school, Madima Meriam, said pupils and teachers will change masks during the day.

“Every class teacher will hand out the masks and tick the register. Although most learners came with their own masks, we are going to give them masks at the start of lessons and after break we will give them other masks,” she said.