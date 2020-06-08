Pastor Mboro on first service during lockdown: 'My own mother was not happy I had to leave her in the house'

“We disinfected the premises using sanitisers. That way, all surfaces were clean and congregants were protected from the virus. The number was exactly 50 and we maintained a distance of 2.3m from one another.”

There was a high demand for the service but the church followed strict restrictions by prohibiting members older than 60 from joining the gathering.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, Mboro said the elderly challenged these restrictions, saying they were already exposed to the risk of contracting Covid-19 in their homes, when they go to malls or to collect their pension.

“They argued that they stand in long queues [for pension collection] the whole day, they have children and grandchildren who leave for work and come back home, so they questioned why they were not allowed to gather with other believers and to pray for two hours? My own mother was not happy at all but I had to leave her in the house.”