South Africa

Public Servants Association opposes schools reopening, disagrees with 5 unions

08 June 2020 - 08:55 By TimesLIVE
A pupil at Zanokhanyo Junior Secondary School in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, before the coronavirus pandemic. The PSA said some schools in rural and poorer communities still do not meet the required safety standards for reopening. File image
A pupil at Zanokhanyo Junior Secondary School in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, before the coronavirus pandemic. The PSA said some schools in rural and poorer communities still do not meet the required safety standards for reopening. File image
Image: Sababaliwe Dadaboshe for GroundUp

The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents teachers and administrative staff at schools, is concerned about pupils at poor and rural schools falling behind as better equipped facilities reopen on Monday.

The PSA distanced itself from the "tentative" endorsement by other unions of the resumption of teaching at state schools countrywide for pupils in grades 7 and 12.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union, National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA, Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie, National Teachers Union and Professional Educators' Union, together with school governing body (SGB) associations (Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, National Association of School Governing Bodies, Governing Body Foundation and SA National Association for Specialised Education), on Sunday supported the call to reopen schools on Monday "with the clear understanding that no school may open that is not Covid-19 compliant".

This followed a meeting with authorities and confirmation from basic education minister Angie Motshekga that schools were "95% ready" to reopen.

The PSA, however, said it "is extremely disappointed that these unions have agreed with the minister of basic education that not all schools can open for Grade 7s and Grade 12s".

"The PSA continued to receive reports from its provincial offices and members which have over the weekend found that schools, specifically those in the rural and poorer communities, still do not meet the required safety standards."

It said there were schools with dilapidated classrooms, "some of which have had their ceilings destroyed and the floor is a mixture of cement and ground".

"The PSA is extremely disturbed by the fact that the department and other unions can agree to leave some schools behind whose learners will be expected to write the same examinations.

"These learners will be left behind when education is the only means that can assist to alleviate poverty."

The unions and SGB associations said three out of the nine provinces were still experiencing challenges with regard to the delivery of water tanks, but cautiously welcomed the progress that had been made.

They said: "We are particularly thankful for the extent of PPEs deliveries, the improvement in the number of completed water supply projects and the delivery and improvement of toilet facilities.

"We will closely monitor the promise to complete the outstanding water deliveries, toilets and additional classes."

'Pupils are scared but so are staff': Back to school during Covid-19

Shared anxiety and determination united pupils and teachers at Gauteng schools on Monday, the first day of class for grades 7 and 12 pupils.
News
1 hour ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Motshekga assessing East Rand schools on first day of school for pupils

Before you dash off to the bottle store to make your weekly alcohol shopping don't forget to drop off your child at school.
News
3 hours ago

Schools '94% ready', Motshekga tells unions ahead of schools reopening

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told teachers' unions and the three major governing body associations on Saturday afternoon that school ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X