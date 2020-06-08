'Pupils are scared but so are staff': Back to school during Covid-19

Shared anxiety and determination united pupils and teachers at Gauteng schools on Monday, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown for grades 7 and 12 pupils.

Pupils were screened before they entered the sanitised premises, and social distancing was observed.

At Roosevelt High School in Johannesburg, principal Willie de Wet said pupils and staff were eager for schooling to resume.

"The pupils have been so well-behaved this morning, I am proud of them. They have been following social distancing measures," said De Wet.

The school has been ready to receive students since two weeks ago as staff had anticipated opening a week earlier.

"We are happy we waited to make sure we sanitised and deep-cleaned to ensure the staff and pupils are safe," said De Wet.

Some worried parents stood at the nearby Franklin D Roosevelt Primary School, where they were advised they were not allowed to enter the school premises in line with government guidelines.

"There are very high levels of anxiety. My son went in 10 minutes ago and I'm still here," said Faiyaz Haniff.

The parents' main concern is that they are not allowed to see for themselves that the school has the requisite stringent safety measures in place.

"Standing outside and watching them go in is not enough, especially since I don't know what the set-up is like inside. I guess I'm going to have to trust the teachers," said one parent.