South Africa

Social distancing & masks: Mzansi on schools reopening

08 June 2020 - 10:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Ninety-five percent of schools were ready to reopen on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

On Monday, schools reopened more than two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The government's plan is to allow pupils to return in a phased approach in a continuing effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Pupils from grades 7 and 12 as well as some “smaller schools” of not more than 125 pupils were the first to return. Other grades will return in batches from July 6 and the last phase will be on August 3.

On Sunday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said 95% of schools were ready to reopen.

“We can now say with confidence that about 95% of our schools have been ably provided with the Covid-19 related imperatives. The sector, with the assistance of our partners, will strive to deal with the remaining 5% to ensure that the unfettered rights to health, safety and basic education for all SA children are protected,” Motshekga said.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to the first day.

