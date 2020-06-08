Some Gauteng taxis to double fares next week - here's what you need to know

Taxi commuters under the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) and Alexandra, Randburg Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) will pay more than double in taxi fares as of Monday June 15.

Here's what you need to know:

Increase

The associations on Sunday said they would be increasing prices by more than 100% because of losses suffered during the national lockdown. Taxi capacity is currently capped at 70% to allow for social distancing between passengers.

According to SowetanLIVE, a single trip from Johannesburg to Alexandra township now costs R13 and will be R30 as of mid-June.

Ata secretary-general Gabriel Mataboge told SowetanLIVE the industry had lost a lot of money under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, as their working hours were restricted. He said some taxis were being repossessed as owners could longer afford to pay monthly the instalments.