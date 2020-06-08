South Africa

Some Gauteng taxis to double fares next week - here's what you need to know

08 June 2020 - 11:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The ATA and Armsta taxi associations will increase prices by more than 100% from June 15.
The ATA and Armsta taxi associations will increase prices by more than 100% from June 15.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Taxi commuters under the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) and Alexandra, Randburg Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) will pay more than double in taxi fares as of Monday June 15.

Here's what you need to know:

Increase

The associations on Sunday said they would be increasing prices by more than 100% because of losses suffered during the national lockdown. Taxi capacity is currently capped at 70% to allow for social distancing between passengers.

According to SowetanLIVE, a single trip from Johannesburg to Alexandra township now costs R13 and will be R30 as of mid-June.

Ata secretary-general Gabriel Mataboge told SowetanLIVE the industry had lost a lot of money under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, as their working hours were restricted. He said some taxis were being repossessed as owners could longer afford to pay monthly the instalments. 

Fikile Mbalula responds

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday said the government was finalising its plan to fund the industry, and urged taxi owners to be mindful of the poor when adjusting prices.

He further warned that illegal profiteering was not allowed during the Covid-19 pandemic and he would consult the Competition Commission to assess if the increases are legal.

“We understand that there may be a need for fare increases but those increases must be fair, the industry must take into consideration the plight of the poor and the working class who form the majority of their customers. Anything outside that fairness is illegality,” said Mbalula in a statement.

Public reactions

Many taxi commuters have condemned the price hikes, with some saying they will walk to work as they will not be able to fork out for the new fares. Here are some of their responses:

MORE

Sanitiser everywhere, but some taxi passengers just don't follow the rules

At Bree taxi rank in Newtown, Johannesburg, a cacophony of engines and hooting drowns out the green-masked marshals enforcing social distancing.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Could water purification tablets help Joburg taxis fight off Covid-19?

Cadena SA, a non-profit organisation, has introduced a safe and cost-effective way to sanitise taxis.
News
3 days ago

Tomorrow is a long time

For me, lockdown was a challenge because I love to learn in a formal learning environment. It was really difficult for me because I do not have my ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X