Task team to look into racism allegations at elite Durban school

The school stressed that pressure must not be put on others to post opinions.

This prompted a Facebook posting by Melissa Ngcobo, a 2016 matriculant, who alleged she had experienced many racist incidents while at the school.

Many former pupils allege they were bullied and harassed by “white teachers” because of their hair.

Mshengu told a media contingent at the school that the petition was also signed “by some girls who are currently pupils at this school sighting incidents of racism'.

“We came here to meet with management and the board of directors to understand how they are dealing with the matter.”

He said some board members had been incorporated into a task team “to look into how best the school can handle these matters” in future.

“They have also appointed Dr Judy Dlamini, deputy director-general in the education department, as a facilitator to talk to the girls who have raised these allegations and help the school to ensure these incidents don't happen again.”

Mshengu said apart from the school's effort, the department was of the view that “we need an objective process to investigate allegations from the past and those alleged to exist currently.

“We thought an independent investigation will give credibility to the process and help the school to act based on the findings and recommendations of that investigation. We have since agreed the board will appoint that independent investigation.

“We agreed that incidents of racism should be confronted whenever they raise their ugly heads. None among us condone such incidents, and we agreed we will stand together to fight any form of racism. It is a scourge that, if not properly dealt with, will take the country backwards.”