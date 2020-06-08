Two Gauteng command centre staffers test positive for Covid-19

“Like all other public servants who have tested positive, affected staff members and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” the provincial command centre said in a statement.

“All other staff members who were in contact with these two staff members are testing and will follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.”

According to the command centre, premier David Makhura and health MEC Bandile Masuku did their routine tests for Covid-19 on Friday and their results came back negative.

All other members of the executive council who were at the centre on Friday would also be tested.

“The provincial command centre is decontaminated regularly as part of the measures to combat the spread of Covid-19,” the statement said.