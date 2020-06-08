South Africa

Two Gauteng command centre staffers test positive for Covid-19

08 June 2020 - 16:15 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Two Gauteng command centre employees have tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/ADZIC NATASA

The pair underwent routine screening and testing conducted among staff members exposed to risk of contracting coronavirus last week.

“Like all other public servants who have tested positive, affected staff members and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” the provincial command centre said in a statement.

“All other staff members who were in contact with these two staff members are testing and will follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.”

According to the command centre, premier David Makhura and health MEC Bandile Masuku did their routine tests for Covid-19 on Friday and their results came back negative.

All other members of the executive council who were at the centre on Friday would also be tested.

“The provincial command centre is decontaminated regularly as part of the measures to combat the spread of Covid-19,” the statement said.

Every province now has a Covid-19 death, as fatalities climb to 998

Mpumalanga has confirmed its first death from Covid-19
Race, gender and age: what the early Covid-19 stats in SA show

According to the NCID, of the 2,288 Covid-19 admissions, whose race was known, 63.7% were black African, 19.1% were coloured, 11.6% were white and ...
Pupil from Pretoria private school tests positive for Covid-19

Monday's back-to-school plans got off to a rocky start at the Curro group's Woodhill College, in Pretoria, when one pupil was found to have Covid-19.
