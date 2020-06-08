WATCH | Back to school: Angie Motshekga gives green light to inspected schools

Schools across the country reopened on Monday after more than two months since President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced the national lockdown.

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga visited three schools in Ekurhuleni to inspect and ensure readiness. She expressed her satisfaction with the measures in place to implement social distancing and basic hygiene at Phulong Secondary School and Zimisele Secondary School in KwaThema and at Funukukhanya Primary School in Tsakane.

The grade 12 pupils at Zimisele Secondary were already writing their first test of the term. Teachers at this school say pupils stayed in touch using Whatsapp while parents fetched their study material from school during the lockdown.

The government's plan is to have pupils return to class in a phased approach to prevent schools from becoming possible hotspots.