WATCH | From kitchens to criminals: meet Jozi's illicit cigarette pushers

South African smokers have been unable to legally purchase cigarettes since the commencement of a nationwide lockdown on March 26.

An independent study by the University of Cape Town found that almost 90% of smokers in the country have managed to purchase cigarettes on the illicit market.

The lockdown, implemented with hopes of preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, has had a severe impact on the restaurant industry and its workers.

Eileen*, a trained chef with dreams of a career in pastry, has been without work for the entirety of the lockdown.

Unable to purchase a loaf of bread and relying on money from her parents to support her basic needs, Eileen has resorted to the illicit trade of cigarettes as a means of survival.