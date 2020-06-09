South Africa

82 more Covid-19 deaths as SA cases climb to 52,991

09 June 2020 - 20:36 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that 82 additional deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that 82 additional deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Image: GCIS

Eighty-two additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday - 61 of which were in the Western Cape.

The other deaths were in the Eastern Cape (11) and Gauteng (10).

This means there have now been 1,162 confirmed fatalities from the respiratory illness.

The ministry also announced that there were 52,991 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA, which is an increase of 2,112 in the past 24 hours.

There were also a total of 29,006 recoveries.

READ MORE:

HIV and TB 'less deadly' than diabetes, old age in Covid-19 cases

Having diabetes or being older than 50 are far deadlier than HIV or TB in a person who contracts Covid-19, new data has revealed.
News
2 hours ago

Race, gender and age: what the early Covid-19 stats in SA show

According to the NCID, of the 2,288 Covid-19 admissions, whose race was known, 63.7% were black African, 19.1% were coloured, 11.6% were white and ...
News
1 day ago

Two Durban high schools close after teachers test positive for Covid-19

Two Durban high schools were forced to close on Tuesday after a teacher at each school tested positive for Covid-19
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X