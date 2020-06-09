CCMA goes digital to enable filing of disputes during pandemic

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has introduced a free digital platform for people to refer conciliation and arbitration disputes and make enforcement or condonation applications.

It was introduced to help ensure efficient and effective case referral and application processes, which are also safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CCMA has seen large numbers of people visiting its offices to file referrals.

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi said for the month of April, there were 1,682 referrals — mostly dealing with retrenchment applications and dismissals.

Nxesi said between April 1 and May 27 the CCMA received cases affecting 28,000 employees.

Physical hearings started on May 18 and offices opened for physical referrals or walk-ins on May 20.

“By providing users with a means of referral that does not involve physical travel to CCMA offices, the digital referral and application platform aims to contribute to the minimisation of the further spread of the Covid-19 virus, improve efficiency and relieve users of unnecessary travel and further administrative costs,” CCMA director Cameron Morajane said.

The digital referral and application platform went live on Monday.

It is accessible via the CCMA website, the CCMA Facebook page and on the internet via: https://cmsonline.ccma.org.za/.