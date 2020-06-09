Cigarette sales ban battle continues: Here is what you need to know

The cigarette sales ban in SA continues as tobacco companies prepare to argue in court for the ban to be lifted and their products to be allowed to be sold under lockdown regulations.

Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's (Fita) case is set to be heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here is what you need to know.

Taking it to court ... again

According to Fita, the government’s “high-handed” approach to lockdown regulations, which includes the controversial smoking ban, is turning people against the lockdown.

TimesLIVE reported that the group said co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma expressed disdain for smokers and the industry.

Fita also criticised Dlamini-Zuma’s argument, saying that the ban forced smokers to quit smoking without their consent.