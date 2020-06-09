South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma ‘denied right to fair hearing’ over lockdown legal challenge, say lawyers

09 June 2020 - 16:06 By Karyn Maughan
Lawyers for co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma say she was denied 'her right to a fair hearing' when a high court judge found the level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations were 'unconstitutional'.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

A Pretoria high court ruling that declared the Covid-19 lockdown regulations invalid was “not justified”, and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was denied “her right to a fair hearing”.

BusinessLIVE reported this was according to the minister’s lawyers on Monday when they filed an application for leave to urgently appeal the ruling given by Judge Norman Davis last week.

Davis found that the level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations were “unconstitutional” and “irrational”. 

Dlamini-Zuma’s lawyers said the appeal needs to be “urgently heard and determined by the Supreme Court of Appeal” because the “regulations drastically affect the lives of all South Africans on a daily basis”.

They argued that Davis made multiple errors in his decision, including that the orders he granted were “unduly vague” and he “strayed beyond the pleadings” in the case, which was launched by Reyno de Beer and an organisation called Liberty Fighters Network during level 4 of the lockdown.

