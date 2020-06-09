Durban old age body levels 'elder abuse' accusation against residents flouting lockdown rules

The Association for the Aged (Tafta) in Durban has accused some of its residents of putting others at risk of contracting Covid-19 by not wearing masks or restricting their outings to only essential trips.

The NPO, which looks after about 2,000 elderly residents in 13 care homes throughout greater Durban, said on Tuesday that elder on elder abuse had “reared its head in the context of rights infringement, as elders determined to exercise their constitutional freedoms bring risk to others”, in these facilities.

“The virus has unleashed a new set of rights issues the organisation has never had to deal with before,” said Tafta CEO Femada Shamam.

Despite a directive from the government for SA's elderly to remain at home because they are regarded as vulnerable and prone to the virus, some of Tafta's healthier residents, it is understood, want more freedom of movement.