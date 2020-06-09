South Africa

Eastern Cape Covid-19 death toll predicted to hit 6,000 by peak in November

09 June 2020 - 11:52 By Michael Kimberley
The number of Covid-19 deaths in the Eastern Cape is predicted to surge to 6,000 by October-November.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Eastern Cape could see up to 6,000 deaths in the next four months due to Covid-19.

The projected deaths are expected to occur during the peak of the virus between October and November.

The prediction forms part of a comprehensive report compiled by the Eastern Cape provincial command council run by premier Oscar Mabuyane, reports HeraldLIVE.

“If the modelling is correct the Eastern Cape is at the start of an exponential increase in deaths over the next three months,” the report reads.

“Based on the projections the cumulative death toll could be between 5,500 and 6,000.”

The report suggests that infrastructure and support services would have to be put in place urgently to deal with the situation.

However, it warns that based on the amount of hospital beds in the province, the Eastern Cape was not able to to manage the demands of the pandemic.

“Unless capabilities are exponentially and rapidly increased, the province will experience a situation where the demand will be exceeding supply.”

The report predicts that based on projections, demand for hospital beds will outstrip supply by early to mid-July.

It would appear from the data that the lockdown did not produce the required increase in capacity in the Eastern Cape to deal with the future demand.

