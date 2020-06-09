Eastern Cape Covid-19 death toll predicted to hit 6,000 by peak in November

The Eastern Cape could see up to 6,000 deaths in the next four months due to Covid-19.

The projected deaths are expected to occur during the peak of the virus between October and November.

The prediction forms part of a comprehensive report compiled by the Eastern Cape provincial command council run by premier Oscar Mabuyane, reports HeraldLIVE.

“If the modelling is correct the Eastern Cape is at the start of an exponential increase in deaths over the next three months,” the report reads.

“Based on the projections the cumulative death toll could be between 5,500 and 6,000.”