Elite KZN Midlands school accused of institutionalised racism by current and former pupils

More than 40 current and former pupils at the exclusive St Anne’s Diocesan College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands have laid bare their experiences ranging back from 2014, accusing teachers and fellow pupils of discriminatory conduct.

The girls and women have contributed 70 accounts of perceived institutionalised prejudice at the school. Their accounts are contained in a 6,000 word public document.

Ahead of a detailed response, the school's administrators have started consultations with pupil representatives and invited recommendations from the school community as well as the public on the criticism directed at it, and on the issue of transformation generally.

The complaints from current and ex-pupils range from the k- and n-words being used against black girls, their hair being referred to as “bird’s nests” and white pupils referring to black children at the school as “slaves”.

The alleged perpetrators have not been called to account over their discriminatory behaviour, the open letter states. It is titled “Wake Up, St Anne's”.

Former pupil Fikile Ntshanga said one teacher habitually made racist remarks towards the black pupils.

“She would speak about how much she missed apartheid and how black people have robbed her and her sons of various opportunities.

“I remember once after they announced heads of portfolios, [the principal] called us [a group of black girls] in to tell us we should think about how wrong it is that we cheer more for black people,” Ntshanga said.