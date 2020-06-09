Hair and beauty industry's fight with government is about to get uglier

The hair and beauty industry has given the director-general of the trade and industry department until noon to provide guidelines for salons, spas and tattoo parlours to reopen under level 3, or the Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) will go to court.

EOHCB national manager Cobus Grobler confirmed the department failed to meet its “self-invoked” deadline to publish health protocols and guidelines on June 5, which would have led to personal care services being reintroduced under alert level 3 of the national lockdown.

The EOHCB then instructed its lawyers to immediately dispatch a letter to the director-general of the department, calling for a response by close of business on June 8 to enable the EOHCB to consider its position going forward.

Grobler said the organisation has now called for the director-general to respond by noon on Tuesday (June 9).

“If there is no response we will approach the high court,” he told TimesLIVE.