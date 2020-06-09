South Africa

Heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found murdered, hanging from tree in veld

09 June 2020 - 07:45 By Iavan Pijoos
Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered and hanged in an open veld on Monday.
Image: Supplied

The body of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in an open veld on Monday, the Gauteng department of social development said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed that Pule’s body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep in Roodepoort at about 11am on Monday.

Makhubela said she had a stab wound to her chest.

“The deceased is also confirmed to be pregnant. Suspects are unknown at the moment but the investigations are under way.”

Department of social development spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said Pule was reported missing on June 4.

At the time, she was last seen at West Lake complex in Florida, Roodepoort.

Gauteng acting MEC for social development Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the family of the 28-year-old on Tuesday.

