JusticeforTshegoPule: Heartbroken family will never see her unborn child

The excitement about a new bundle of joy joining a Soweto family has been replaced with sorrow and heartache.

A baby shower with family and friends is something Tshegofatso Pule will never experience.

“There was a baby shower the cousins and friends were planning for her. Everybody had bought stuff, and now you can just imagine what we are going through.

“We were happy because there was going to be a new member of the family, knowing that Tshego didn’t grow up with her mother and her dad passed away when she was very young,” her uncle, Tumisang Katake, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon.

Katake said the 28-year-old lost her mother in 2009, but that didn’t deter her from achieving her dreams.

She worked as a make-up artist and wanted to pursue studies in marketing.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in the veld on Monday.