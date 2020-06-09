Kasi entrepreneurs seize the day as delivery orders boom

After losing his office space during the Covid-19 lockdown, entrepreneur Thulani Mkhabela saw a gap for an online delivery service in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, that could bring in an income.

The founder of Siyeza Delivery, an online courier service for fast food, grocery, clothing and pharmacy orders, had recently left the corporate world to build a company that would service his township.

"We started a company called Midembev in 2019 and were distributing beverages to local spazas in townships when this pandemic came in and kicked us out of our offices," he said.

"With a staff of four and bills to pay, I saw a gap to tap into a market that was never seen as fertile enough to produce profit."