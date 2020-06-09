Let tourists come to SA from September, urges travel association

The African Travel and Tourism Association (Atta) has called for international inbound tourism to resume as "close to September 1 as possible".

"By opening up as close to September 1 in a responsible manner, we will save the entire 2021 inbound tourism revenue stream and tourism in SA," the trade association, which promotes tourism to Africa, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

It said that although parts of the travel and tourism sector have been earmarked for return in levels 2 and 1, depending on their risk profiles and the spread of Covid-19 in SA, the association said it has already seen the inclusion of business travel in level 3 through successful lobbying for earlier reopening of this critical sector.

It said the country's tourism private sector, under the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), has been engaging on the tourism recovery strategy being developed by South African Tourism.